Home States Odisha

Unused hospital safe haven for criminals

The abandoned Jeypore Sub-divisional Hospital building has turned into a den for anti-socials.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jeypore Sub-divisional Hospital I Express

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: The abandoned Jeypore Sub-divisional Hospital building has turned into a den for anti-socials.
After the sub-divisional hospital was given district hospital status in August this year, all the facility, including equipment, was shifted to Phulbad, on the outskirts of Jeypore town where the district hospital was set up. Since then, the seven decade old hospital building has been abandoned and criminals have started using it for planning dacoities, gambling and other nefarious activities.

In 1953, the State Government opened the sub-divisional hospital at Jeypore and a few years later, it was upgraded at an expenditure of `5 crore to cater to healthcare needs of people of Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri. The hospital building spreads over five acres of land and is located close to the main road.
After hospital was shifted to district hospital building at Phulbad a few weeks back, the existing building has become haven for anti-socials.

Locals said the hospital campus has been taken over by criminals, mostly robbers, who plan their dacoities there besides, pimps and sex workers can be seen standing in front of the hospital looking for clients even at 7 pm. “Youths can be seen coming out of the hospital campus with liquor bottles in their hands every day. Pimps and sex workers stand right in front of the hospital. This is unpleasant as the stretch is used by not just adults but also children for daily commuting,” said Kiran Mishra, a resident of Jeypore New Street. 

Sub-divisional Medical Officer DB Tripathy said Jeypore Police and district administration have been informed about the issue and asked to patrol the hospital premises in the evening hours. “A decision regarding use of the hospital building will be taken soon,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp