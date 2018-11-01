Unused hospital safe haven for criminals

AK Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: The abandoned Jeypore Sub-divisional Hospital building has turned into a den for anti-socials.

After the sub-divisional hospital was given district hospital status in August this year, all the facility, including equipment, was shifted to Phulbad, on the outskirts of Jeypore town where the district hospital was set up. Since then, the seven decade old hospital building has been abandoned and criminals have started using it for planning dacoities, gambling and other nefarious activities.

In 1953, the State Government opened the sub-divisional hospital at Jeypore and a few years later, it was upgraded at an expenditure of `5 crore to cater to healthcare needs of people of Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri. The hospital building spreads over five acres of land and is located close to the main road.

After hospital was shifted to district hospital building at Phulbad a few weeks back, the existing building has become haven for anti-socials.

Locals said the hospital campus has been taken over by criminals, mostly robbers, who plan their dacoities there besides, pimps and sex workers can be seen standing in front of the hospital looking for clients even at 7 pm. “Youths can be seen coming out of the hospital campus with liquor bottles in their hands every day. Pimps and sex workers stand right in front of the hospital. This is unpleasant as the stretch is used by not just adults but also children for daily commuting,” said Kiran Mishra, a resident of Jeypore New Street.

Sub-divisional Medical Officer DB Tripathy said Jeypore Police and district administration have been informed about the issue and asked to patrol the hospital premises in the evening hours. “A decision regarding use of the hospital building will be taken soon,” he added.