Home States Odisha

Uproar at CMC council meeting

Mayor Minakshi Behera clarified that installation of LED lights and road repair works could not be executed on time due to cyclone Titli.

Published: 01st November 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Noisy scenes were witnessed at the 37th council meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Wednesday with Congress and BJP corporators raising their voice over issues related to sewerage, sanitation, drinking water and solid waste management in the city. 

Congress and BJP corporators alleged that though special funds amounting to `10 lakh were sanctioned for each Ward to carry out  development works before Durga Puja, it is yet to be utilised. CMC had assured to install LED lights in all Wards by October 10 to illuminate the city during the festival. However, the lights could not be installed on time due to negligence of the authorities, they alleged. Similarly, road repair work could not be accomplished before Dussehra. 

Mayor Minakshi Behera clarified that installation of LED lights and road repair works could not be executed on time due to cyclone Titli. Citing irregularities in selection of  beneficiaries, some corporators also alleged that several needy families have been deprived of ration under National Food Security Act. The Mayor assured them that the matter will be taken up before the Civil Supply Officer. 

The corporators also opposed the CMC’s decision to disburse old age, widow and disability  pension through online payment system stating that it would not only be inconvenient for beneficiaries but also lead to irregularities and corrupt practices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp