Uproar at CMC council meeting

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Noisy scenes were witnessed at the 37th council meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Wednesday with Congress and BJP corporators raising their voice over issues related to sewerage, sanitation, drinking water and solid waste management in the city.

Congress and BJP corporators alleged that though special funds amounting to `10 lakh were sanctioned for each Ward to carry out development works before Durga Puja, it is yet to be utilised. CMC had assured to install LED lights in all Wards by October 10 to illuminate the city during the festival. However, the lights could not be installed on time due to negligence of the authorities, they alleged. Similarly, road repair work could not be accomplished before Dussehra.

Mayor Minakshi Behera clarified that installation of LED lights and road repair works could not be executed on time due to cyclone Titli. Citing irregularities in selection of beneficiaries, some corporators also alleged that several needy families have been deprived of ration under National Food Security Act. The Mayor assured them that the matter will be taken up before the Civil Supply Officer.

The corporators also opposed the CMC’s decision to disburse old age, widow and disability pension through online payment system stating that it would not only be inconvenient for beneficiaries but also lead to irregularities and corrupt practices.