Worker’s death sparks protest

By Express News Service

TALCHER : A contractual labourer’s death near Lingaraj mines time office on Wednesday sparked off protest by workers and they disrupted coal supply to NTPC plant demanding compensation.According to police, 55-year-old Bhagaban Naik, an electrical labourer of the locality, was working on a power supply pole when it was charged. He was electrocuted and died on the spot. Another worker also sustained serious injuries and was admitted to MCL Hospital.

While his body was hanging on the top of the pole, workers resorted to protest demanding strict action against the accused and `21 lakh compensation for the victim’s family. Though the MCL management led by its general manger RV Ringe went to the spot and held talks with the agitating workers, they pelted stones at the vehicle of general manager.

Meanwhile, power and water supply to MCL colonies has been disrupted while coal supply to the NTPC-Kaniha stopped. The stalemate was continuing till reports last came in. Talcher SDPO Hemanta Kumar Panda and IIC of Talcher Soubhaya Kumar Swain rushed to the spot to pacify the agitators.