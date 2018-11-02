52K ha paddy crops hit by pest attack in Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: At least 52,175 hectares (ha) of paddy crops have been affected by pest attack in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district. Expressing discontent over the issue, farmers of Betnoti, Baripada, Udala, Karanjia, Bahalda, Bangiriposi, Jashipur and Rairangpur blocks alleged that their paddy crops have been damaged by Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) pests during the last two weeks. The worst-hit areas are Udala and Bangiriposi.

“We had cultivated several acres of paddy crops by taking loans from cooperative society, but the pest attack has destroyed the plants and our hopes of bumper harvest have been shattered. Last year, we had also witnessed a similar problem. Farmers are worried to repay their loans,” said Satyaban Bhuian and Santosh Kolia, farmers of Chandanpur village in Bangiriposi block.

With just 15 to 20 days to go for harvesting, paddy crops in Kalabadia, Pothuri, Golamundhakata, Kumbharamundakata, Bankati, Chandanpur, Bangiriposi and Kusumbandh panchayats in the block have been affected by pest attack.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Damodar Sethi said while Udala, Karanjia, Rairangpur, Jashipur, Baripada, Bahalda, Betnoti and Bangiriposi have been affected by pest attack, at least 4,744.9 ha has already been treated by the field officials by spraying pesticides. There is no fear of paddy loss in the areas. The Village Agriculture Workers (VAW) have been asked to inspect the crop fields and encourage farmers to use pesticide from ‘Suravi’ centre at subsidised rates, he added.