Bindusagar set for its rejuvenation

By Express News Service

After years of languishing in neglect, the oldest and largest water body of the Capital, Bindusagar lake, is all set for a revamp.

To bring back the lost glory of the historical pond and make it an attractive tourist spot, the Tourism Department has launched a musical fountain project coupled with a multimedia laser show at the lake.

The trial run of the project was conducted recently. The laser shows are expected to start ahead of the commencement of World Cup Hockey from November 28, tourism officials said.

The project has been developed at a cost of rupees eight crores. Premierworld Technology, a private firm, which has developed the project, has also been given the charge of its operation and maintenance for five years.

Marketing manager of Premierworld Saroj Kumar Panigrahi said the musical fountain has been programmed with chants of 'Shiv Panchakshyar' and 'Shiv Tandav' with stunning laser images of Om and lord Shiva.

Besides, the laser show will also narrate the history of Ekamra Kshetra and Bindusagar, including references to Lord Lingaraj and his major festivals. The total duration of the show would be 25 minutes, he said.

Tourism officials said the fountain and laser show would be a unique entertainment experience for the visitors. The new project, meanwhile, has strengthened the hope for rejuvenation of the pond.

The lake, which is believed to have been originated in 7th century AD, is used by the devotees and priests for conducting the rituals of lord Lingaraj. Legends have it that the pond was created by Lord Shiva by bringing water from all the holy places to quench the thirst of Goddess Parvati.

Ironically, the largest tank located to the north of the Lingaraj Temple and to the east of the Ananta Vasudeva Temple in Ekamra Bhubaneswar (Old town) was also the most neglected spot in the Capital till now.

The water body has been polluted due to religious activities and dumping of trash. The holy water tank is also filled with weeds and algae. Though `20 crores were spent in one and a half decade for its restoration, the lake didn't see any improvement due to poor maintenance.

However, both State Tourism Department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have pulled their socks up for its cleaning and beautification.

The State Tourism Department had sanctioned `7 crores in July for its upliftment. It had asked the civic body to restore the pond on priority basis ahead of Bhubaneswar Art Trail (BAT) 2018 and World Cup Hockey.

Accordingly, the BMC started cleaning Bindusagar lake from the third week of October. Engineering section of BMC has taken up the cleaning work of the historic lake, spread across 21.9 acres.

According to Executive Engineer, BMC Division II, Asim Mishra cleaning of the lake is covering 450 metres length and 320 metre width of the lake. Around 50 workers had bbeen engaged to remove the weeds from the lake, BMC officials said.

The civic authories have also asked a private agency to lift ritual offerings from the lake during Mahalaya. The agency will also remove the miniature boats, which will be sailed as part of a ritual during Kartik Purnima.