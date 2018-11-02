Home States Odisha

Brahmani bridge work stopped again

NHAI Project Director Sourav Chaurasia said work was stopped for design and land issues, which would be resolved within a week. 

Published: 02nd November 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of construction work for the bridge | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Work on the second Brahmani bridge, a part of NH-143 at Balughat, has been abruptly stopped. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had started the prelimnary construction work of the bridge a few months back. NHAI Project Director Sourav Chaurasia said work was stopped for design and land issues, which would be resolved within a week. 

After much delay, the bridge work got green signal on May 23 with the NHAI issuing the mandatory ‘appointed date’ letter to the contract firm GKC Ltd following clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest. 

Against the estimated cost of Rs 582.83 crores of the first package towards rehabilitation and upgradation of NH-143 from Birmitrapur to Balughat (Rourkela) including construction of the six-lane second Brahmani bridge, the GKC Ltd bagged the contract for a lower cost at `381.75 crore. Till August-end, test piling of load pattern and drilling for the first abutment on Balughat side was complete, while test piling for other two abutments were underway. Test piling work at Dandiapali on the other side of Brahmani river was kept pending with a section of the affected tribal people refusing to give land for the approach road. 

Former Congress MLA Pravat Mohapatra attributed the project imbroglio to failure of the BJP Government at the Centre, BJD Government in Odisha, Union Minister and Sundargarh BJP MP Jual Oram, Rourkela BJP legislator Dilip Ray and the Sundargarh administration. He asked without an approach road at Dandiapali, how the contractor would move heavy equipment and start work. 

Odisha BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati said the contract firm has reservations in starting the work due to protest by a small section of Dandiapali villagers, but he hoped that work would start shortly. He also sought intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to sort out the land issue. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to complete the project at the earliest on April 1, 2015. The delay continues to provide political fodder to BJP’s opponents including the BJD.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmani bridge work

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp