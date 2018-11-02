Builder held for selling Lingaraj temple land

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday arrested the Managing Director of M/S Sampad Builders Pvt Ltd for illegally selling land belonging to Lingaraj temple administration.

The accused was identified as Pradeep Kumar Mishra of Badagada. Executive Officer of Lingaraj Temple administration Abanikant Mohanty had lodged a complaint with the EOW in this regard following which a case was registered in 2013.

EOW sources said the said plot of land was registered in the name of Shree Lingaraj Dev Bije and Brundavan Mohapatra and Durga Charan Mohapatra were its caretakers. Later, Durga Charan’s adopted son, Kedarnath Mohapatra, illegally executed two general power of attorneys in 2002 and 2004 for selling the property to accused Mishra.

Mishra later sold the land to seven customers with the help of the plot’s caretaker. Lingaraj police had arrested Kedarnath in April this year.