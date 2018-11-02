Home States Odisha

Builder held for selling Lingaraj temple land

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday arrested the Managing Director of M/S Sampad Builders Pvt Ltd for illegally selling land belonging to Lingaraj temple administration. 

Published: 02nd November 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday arrested the Managing Director of M/S Sampad Builders Pvt Ltd for illegally selling land belonging to Lingaraj temple administration. 

The accused was identified as Pradeep Kumar Mishra of Badagada. Executive Officer of Lingaraj Temple administration Abanikant Mohanty had lodged a complaint with the EOW in this regard following which a case was registered in 2013. 

EOW sources said the said plot of land was registered in the name of Shree Lingaraj Dev Bije and Brundavan Mohapatra and Durga Charan Mohapatra were its caretakers. Later, Durga Charan’s adopted son, Kedarnath Mohapatra, illegally executed two general power of attorneys in 2002 and 2004 for selling the property to accused Mishra.  

Mishra later sold the land to seven customers with the help of the plot’s caretaker. Lingaraj police had arrested Kedarnath in April this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp