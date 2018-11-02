Home States Odisha

Carcass of 52 ft whale washes ashore

The carcass of 52-foot Baleen whale was washed ashore on Thursday on Habalikati beach within Gahirmatha marine sanctuary of Kendrapara district.  

KENDRAPARA: The carcass of 52-foot Baleen whale was washed ashore on Thursday on Habalikati beach within Gahirmatha marine sanctuary of Kendrapara district.  The body of the endangered whale was replete with injury marks.

“The whale was perhaps hit by some ships in the deep sea and after its death, the body was washed ashore. It is believed to belong to Baleen whale family,” said  Sriramapada Arabinda Mishra, forest range officer of the marine sanctuary.

Curious villagers, including fishermen, thronged the beach to witness the giant whale. The  forest officials were apprised by some villagers about the dead whale. Forest guards and officials rushed to the beach to watch the dead giant marine species. The site where the whale has washed up is near Gahirmatha marine sanctuary known as the world’s largest rookery of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles. Two years back, 60 feet Bryde’s whale was washed ashore at Chinchidi beach within Gahirmatha sanctuary.

The whale was highly decomposed and had scars and evidence of previous entanglements. Entanglements are common for this particular type of species because of their feeding habits. “A necropsy was performed on the whale. The postmortem revealed internal haemorrhage and the whale could have died after hitting a ship or fishing vessel,” said Dr Deviprasad Kundu, Additional Veterinary surgeon of Rajnagar on Thursday.

Contacted, Dr Siba Prasad Parida, noted herpetologist and Associate Professor of  Department of Zoology, Centurion University of Technology and Management,  Bhubaneswar, said.

