Collectors of 10 Odisha districts asked to fix paddy procurement dates

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the official date for paddy procurement for Kharif Marketing Season-2018 is November 1, the State Government on Thursday authorised Collectors of Central Division to work out the procurement schedule for their respective districts in consultation with field officials of Agriculture and Cooperation departments.

The scheduled dates for paddy procurement will be decided by the district level procurement committee headed by the Collector, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister SN Patro said after a meeting with Collectors of 10 districts here. Since paddy will be procured through Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) from farmers who have registered with Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS), the Collectors were directed to ensure that farmers are paid the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the Government within 72 hours of sale of paddy.

The Minister said farmers’ dues will be deposited directly in their bank accounts after a report about receipt of paddy is received from the procurement agency and rice miller concerned. Farmers will have to provide plot details for registration with PACS. The plot details will be verified by integration with the Bhulekh database maintained by Revenue and Disaster Management department, he said.

Patro said procuring societies - PACS and Large Area Multipurpose Co-operative Society (LAMPS) - have been asked to make endeavour to bring more small and marginal farmers and actual tillers including sharecroppers into the procurement fold so that they receive the benefit of MSP.

Stating that the State Government has set a target to procure 55 lakh tonne of paddy during this Kharif Marketing Season, Patro said farmers are free to sell all their produce as the Government has decided not to restrict paddy for consumption (three quintal per head). Against the Government target to register 14,89,935 farmers online for sale of surplus paddy under the minimum support price scheme, 11,89,935 farmers were registered as on October 22.