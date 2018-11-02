Home States Odisha

Doctors’ protest resignation paralyses Medicine ward of Koraput hospital

While Head of the Department refused to accept their resignations, no doctor examined the patients in the ward on the day. 

Published: 02nd November 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput

Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The Medicine ward of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput was paralysed on Thursday after four senior resident doctors resigned over biometric attendance. While Head of the Department refused to accept their resignations, no doctor examined the patients in the ward on the day. 

The doctors decided to resign after Dean of the MCH S Biswal warned to hold back their salaries if they did not use biometric machines to record their attendance. Since they had not used the biometric system last month, the doctors have been marked absent. One of the four doctors, Sashibhusan Sutra said the biometric machine was earlier installed in the hospital but was shifted to the medical college without any prior information.

As a result, they could not punch their registered fingerprints in the machine. They further claimed that senior resident doctors are only meant for emergency duties and the biometric attendance system is not applicable to them as per Medical Council of India guidelines. They agreed to use the machine if it is reinstalled in the hospital. The senior doctors also alleged that they were working under pressure and demanded appointment of junior doctors in the ward. They said they have to work for 13 hours a day in the absence of junior doctors. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doctors’ protest resignation medicine ward Koraput hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp