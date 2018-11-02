Doctors’ protest resignation paralyses Medicine ward of Koraput hospital

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The Medicine ward of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput was paralysed on Thursday after four senior resident doctors resigned over biometric attendance. While Head of the Department refused to accept their resignations, no doctor examined the patients in the ward on the day.

The doctors decided to resign after Dean of the MCH S Biswal warned to hold back their salaries if they did not use biometric machines to record their attendance. Since they had not used the biometric system last month, the doctors have been marked absent. One of the four doctors, Sashibhusan Sutra said the biometric machine was earlier installed in the hospital but was shifted to the medical college without any prior information.

As a result, they could not punch their registered fingerprints in the machine. They further claimed that senior resident doctors are only meant for emergency duties and the biometric attendance system is not applicable to them as per Medical Council of India guidelines. They agreed to use the machine if it is reinstalled in the hospital. The senior doctors also alleged that they were working under pressure and demanded appointment of junior doctors in the ward. They said they have to work for 13 hours a day in the absence of junior doctors.