Five held for ATM loot bid

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sadar police on Thursday arrested five persons including a cab driver for attempting to loot a Tata Indicash ATM at a market complex in Bentkar under 42 Mauza here. 

DCP Akhileswar Singh said the accused came in a OLA cab and attempted to loot the ATM kiosk on October 12 night with help of a gas cutter. However, they were unable to break open the heavy iron chest of the machine. 

A cylinder, gas cutter, two pipes, one laptop, 400 grams of silver ornaments, one camera, a car and six mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused, the DCP said.

