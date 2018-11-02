For the Guru of Odissi

By Express News Service

It was an evening dedicated to the Odissi legend, Adi Guru Pankaj Charan Das. Budding Odissi artistes performed some of the popular pieces choreographed by the guru himself at Adi Guru Pankaj Charan Das award function. The event was hosted by the family members of the Guru at Bhanja Kala Mandap on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This year, Adi Guru Pankaj Charan Das Award was given to eminent Odissi dancer Snehaprava Samantaray. In the junior category, Guru Pankaj Charan Das Prativa Samman was given to Dipsi Pattanayak and Surjyanshi Mishra.

Artiste Tripti Dhalsamantray presented one of the most popular dance item by the Guru, Nabadurga. The audience witnessed a fast-paced dance performance by artiste Dipsi. She performed Pallavi based on Raag Sankaravarana. In a 15 minute performance, she presented some popular Odissi postures including Tribhanga, Chauka and Manjira. The second day’s performances include solo mardala recital by Soumyaranjan Nayak and solo Odissi recitals by Puspa Panda and Biswabhusan Champatiray respectively.

On the sidelines of the event, granddaughter of the guru, Pallavi Das, recollected how the Odissi exponent brought the dance form of the Maharis out of the temples to the stage. “When I was learning Odissi, he used to hold my hands and ask me what I have learnt from my guru. He used to monitor each move carefully. He was a perfectionist. His senior disciples often tell that dance was an indispensable part of his life. They could see Odissi postures as he walked or ate fish with a fork,” she said. The event was organized to celebrate the 99th birth year of the Guru.