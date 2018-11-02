Lawyers to continue cease-work agitation today  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The agitating lawyers, in a meeting of Bar Associations from across the State, on Thursday unanimously decided to continue their cease-work till Friday. Orissa High Court Bar Association president Srikant Kumar Nayak said office bearers of around 75 lawyers’ bodies participated in the meeting and gave their suggestions and opinions regarding the cease-work agitation. He said the suggestions will be taken up at the General Body Meeting of Orissa High Court Bar Association, to be held on Friday, after which the further course of action will be decided.

On the other hand, intellectuals, senior citizens, educationists, members of voluntary organisations took out a peace rally under the banner of Cuttack Nagarika Committee from Gourishankar Park to Chandni Chowk appealing both the State Government and striking lawyers to end the impasse in order to bring the judiciary, which has been affected due to the stir for the last two months, back on track.

Meanwhile, the blame game between Cuttack DCP and Orissa High Court Bar Association continued. Even as DCP Akhileswar Singh accused the Bar Association president of suppressing the truth in the incident involving assault of a lawyer, the latter hit back saying the DCP was misguiding people on the issue.

Meanwhile, the lawyers’ strike is expected to be taken up by the Supreme Court with a writ petition filed by one Pradeep Biswal seeking directions to stop the strike and let the judicial system work smoothly in the interest of the litigant public. The petitioner has also appealed to make comprehensive rules or mechanisms governing lawyers who are agitating on petty issues and obstructing justice delivery system.