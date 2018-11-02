Parents want twins to be treated in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Parents of craniopagus conjoined twins, who are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi for the last one year and four months after a first-of-its-kind separation surgery, have expressed their desire to return home.

Stating that the twins are now responding well and fit to be shifted from the hospital, father Bhuyan Kanhar , has appealed to the State Government to make arrangements for their treatment at any well-equipped hospital in Odisha. “As we are away from home since July last year, I request the Government to shift my sons to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack or AIIMS-Bhubaneswar so that we can also look after our home,” Kanhar said.

The conjoined twins fused at head were successfully separated after a 21-hour surgery in October last year and have been recuperating since then. Doctors of AIIMS, New Delhi had advised that the tracheostomy tube inserted into one of the twins’ windpipe be retained for some time.