12 Sundargarh blocks drought hit

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: THE Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to Revenue and Disaster Management Department has notified 67,540 hectare (ha) of land as drought-hit in Sundargarh district based on the eye estimation report.

The SRC on October 31 accepted the report of the administration and issued notification stating 35,986 ha suffered above 50 per cent crop damage, while 31,554 ha suffered 33 to 50 per cent crop loss. The SRC also authorised the Sundargarh Collector to undertake necessary relief measures.

As per the administration’s report, 859 villages of 184 gram panchayats in 12 of the total 17 blocks and Birmitrapur ULB suffered moderate to severe drought.

Hemgir, Lefripara, Tangarpali, Sundargarh, Subdega, Balishankara, Bargaon and Kutra blocks faced severe drought with above 50 per cent crop losses over 3,918ha, 3,658 ha, 6,540 ha, 8,790 ha, 4,166 ha, 1,341 ha, 211ha and 7,364 ha respectively. These eight blocks along with Rajgangpur, Lathikata, Kuanrmunda and Gurundia blocks and Birmitrapur together suffered 33 to 50 per cent crop damage over 31,554 ha.

Sundargarh Deputy Director of Agriculture RN Satpathy said on the direction of the Collector, necessary relief measures would be taken up shortly.

