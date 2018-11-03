BJP rally against BJD government in Odisha

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: As part of its block gherao agitation, BJP leaders and workers took out a procession to highlight the failure of the State Government in Nabarangpur town and staged a demonstration in front of the block office on Friday.

They alleged that the State Government had failed in every sphere and the BJD members were involved in corruption as far as implementation of development schemes at the block level is concerned. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor to the BDO. The BJP has been organising block gherao agitation in all blocks of the district since Tuesday.

The BJP leaders said the BJD activists were awarded works under the Ama Gaon Ama Vikash scheme without inviting tender and ignoring the opinion of Gram Sabha, Palli Sabha, Sarpanch and Samiti members. The block offices are being used as BJD party office for the purpose and percentage collection is rampant in all projects.

The BJP workers also raised issues of chit fund, mining scams, corruption in granting crop loan and embezzlement of agriculture input subsidy.

They demanded adequate compensation to farmers who have been affected by drought in the district and waiver of agriculture loans, filling up vacant posts of specialists and doctors. Besides, they demanded early settlement of forest land in favour of the forest dwellers.