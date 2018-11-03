Home States Odisha

CESU official, two forest department personnel held for deaths of seven elephants

According to the agency's officers, an 11-kv power line was left sagging near Kamalanga village since last several months. Besides this, an electricity pole near the accident site was also tilted.

Published: 03rd November 2018 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Crime Branch on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the deaths of seven elephants due to electrocution on the outskirts of Kamalanga village under Sadar forest range in Dhenkanal district on late October 26 night.

The three accused have been identified as Sanjay Mohanty, who was working as a contractual diploma electrical engineer in Meramandali section and is under the order of dismissal, Pravakar Rana, forester of Meramandali section, who is under suspension and Girish Chandra Dehury, forest guard of Meramandali forest beat, who is also under suspension.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered a Crime Branch probe on October 28 into the biggest-ever elephant tragedy in the State. Dhenkanal Forest Range's Range Officer had registered a case after the elephants, including a tusker and five females were electrocuted as they came in contact with an 11-KV power line. Later, Kantabania Police had registered a case basing on the complaint of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Dhenkanal, before the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch.

According to the agency's officers, an 11-kv power line was left sagging near Kamalanga village since last several months. Besides this, an electricity pole near the accident site had also tilted which had further worsened the situation. The investigation revealed that that the officials were aware of the presence of at least 25 elephants near Kamalanga village on October 23.

However, the accused did not act upon the departmental guidelines and failed to fix the sagging power line or even discontinue the power supply.-"Three teams had conducted the investigation and forensic evidence was collected. Three persons, including an engineer from the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), have been arrested and further investigation is underway,-" Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay said.

The case was registered by the agency on October 28 under Sections 166, 429 and 34 of IPC read with Section 146 of Electricity Act and Section 51 of Wild Life (Protection Act). The three persons were apprehended and produced before a court in Dhenkanal on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elephants death Elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp