CESU official, two forest department personnel held for deaths of seven elephants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Crime Branch on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the deaths of seven elephants due to electrocution on the outskirts of Kamalanga village under Sadar forest range in Dhenkanal district on late October 26 night.

The three accused have been identified as Sanjay Mohanty, who was working as a contractual diploma electrical engineer in Meramandali section and is under the order of dismissal, Pravakar Rana, forester of Meramandali section, who is under suspension and Girish Chandra Dehury, forest guard of Meramandali forest beat, who is also under suspension.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered a Crime Branch probe on October 28 into the biggest-ever elephant tragedy in the State. Dhenkanal Forest Range's Range Officer had registered a case after the elephants, including a tusker and five females were electrocuted as they came in contact with an 11-KV power line. Later, Kantabania Police had registered a case basing on the complaint of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Dhenkanal, before the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch.

According to the agency's officers, an 11-kv power line was left sagging near Kamalanga village since last several months. Besides this, an electricity pole near the accident site had also tilted which had further worsened the situation. The investigation revealed that that the officials were aware of the presence of at least 25 elephants near Kamalanga village on October 23.

However, the accused did not act upon the departmental guidelines and failed to fix the sagging power line or even discontinue the power supply.-"Three teams had conducted the investigation and forensic evidence was collected. Three persons, including an engineer from the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), have been arrested and further investigation is underway,-" Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay said.

The case was registered by the agency on October 28 under Sections 166, 429 and 34 of IPC read with Section 146 of Electricity Act and Section 51 of Wild Life (Protection Act). The three persons were apprehended and produced before a court in Dhenkanal on Saturday.