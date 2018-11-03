Home States Odisha

Committee formed to study DACP rules

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to constitute a committee to examine provisions of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) in other States following the demands of Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) for its implementation.

The committee comprising Special Secretary of Health department and president of OMSA has been asked to give a comparative statement along with the proposal of modalities by November 8.

This was decided at a meeting of Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda and OMSA members led by president Dr Nirakara Bhatta. “The demand for DACP vis-a-vis recently restructured cadre was discussed at length. The committee will examine the prevalent DACP provisions in other States and submit a proposal, specifically on what level it can practically be extended in the State,” said an official.
The Health Secretary assured the association of re-look into the matter of equal preferences to be given to all categories of doctors in the proposed cadre rule. 

On security measures for Government doctors, Meherda maintained that a meeting will be convened with Home department to initiate further action after getting the compliance from chief district medical and public health officers within a fortnight.

However, the Health and Family Welfare department refused to regularise ad hoc and contractual doctors. Since regular recruitment of doctors is being done by OPSC, regularisation of contractual doctors cannot be considered. But weightage during recruitment will be given to ad hoc doctors, said the official.
It has been decided that a committee consisting of MD of NHM, Special Secretary (MS), Director of Health Services and president of OMSA will propose a job chart of doctors at various levels and submit it to the department within a month.

The Health Secretary also assured of looking into restructuring of dental cadre. To the proposal of no extension of retirement age beyond 62 years, he told the association that there was no such plan at present.
Existing transfer policy vis-a-vis counselling and exit policy, place-based incentives and transit house in district headquarters hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals were also discussed.
It has been decided that the committee headed by NHM MD will examine the existing vulnerability status of health facilities and propose the department on either change in health institutions or inclusion with proper justification within one month.

