Home States Odisha

Couple attempts suicide in Odisha, only man dies

A Farmer couple of Tungaon village under Koksara block allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a pond on Saturday morning.

Published: 03rd November 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A Farmer couple of Tungaon village under Koksara block allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a pond on Saturday morning. While the husband drowned, his wife was rescued and admitted to Koksara Community Health Centre (CHC). Her condition is stated to be critical. 

In the current season, crop loss is being reported from many parts of Koksara block due to acute moisture stress and pest infection. Villagers said 65-year-old Sudarshan Majhi and his 60-year-old wife Domen had attempted suicide due to crop failure. Despite the crop loss, the couple had got no help from their two sons, one working in Kerala as a daily wager and the other residing in his wife’s house in a village nearby. 
Sudarshan had raised the crops in five acres of land but suffered crop damage due to acute moisture stress. Worried over the crop loss, they had sought help from their sons but no one turned up. On Friday night, Sudarshan had also told some villagers about his plight.

On Saturday, the couple took the extreme step. While Sudarshan drowned, villagers rescued Domen in a critical condition and admitted her to the CHC. As Domen is in a state of shock, she is unable to speak now, said doctors. 

Kalahandi Collector Parag Gavali said Tehsildar of Koksara has been directed to conduct field inquiry and submit report.

Dharamgarh MLA Puspendra Singhdeo said Koksara block is facing widespread crop damage due to moisture stress condition and pest attack.

On October 25, Parmeswar Lahajal, a 26-year-old farmer of Gambhariguda village under Koksara block, had ended his life allegedly due to crop loss. Parmeswar was landless but cultivated paddy as a sharecropper. 

His crops faced acute moisture stress condition due to erratic rain and he had apprehended crop loss. He had grown paddy in four acres of land and taken `35,000 on loan from a private finance company. He was under stress for repayment of the loan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp