Couple attempts suicide in Odisha, only man dies

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A Farmer couple of Tungaon village under Koksara block allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a pond on Saturday morning. While the husband drowned, his wife was rescued and admitted to Koksara Community Health Centre (CHC). Her condition is stated to be critical.

In the current season, crop loss is being reported from many parts of Koksara block due to acute moisture stress and pest infection. Villagers said 65-year-old Sudarshan Majhi and his 60-year-old wife Domen had attempted suicide due to crop failure. Despite the crop loss, the couple had got no help from their two sons, one working in Kerala as a daily wager and the other residing in his wife’s house in a village nearby.

Sudarshan had raised the crops in five acres of land but suffered crop damage due to acute moisture stress. Worried over the crop loss, they had sought help from their sons but no one turned up. On Friday night, Sudarshan had also told some villagers about his plight.

On Saturday, the couple took the extreme step. While Sudarshan drowned, villagers rescued Domen in a critical condition and admitted her to the CHC. As Domen is in a state of shock, she is unable to speak now, said doctors.

Kalahandi Collector Parag Gavali said Tehsildar of Koksara has been directed to conduct field inquiry and submit report.

Dharamgarh MLA Puspendra Singhdeo said Koksara block is facing widespread crop damage due to moisture stress condition and pest attack.

On October 25, Parmeswar Lahajal, a 26-year-old farmer of Gambhariguda village under Koksara block, had ended his life allegedly due to crop loss. Parmeswar was landless but cultivated paddy as a sharecropper.

His crops faced acute moisture stress condition due to erratic rain and he had apprehended crop loss. He had grown paddy in four acres of land and taken `35,000 on loan from a private finance company. He was under stress for repayment of the loan.