Jharkhand elephants on return path

A herd of 35 elephants, which had created panic in Nilagiri range of Balasore district, is on its way back to Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 03rd November 2018

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A herd of 35 elephants, which had created panic in Nilagiri range of Balasore district, is on its way back to Mayurbhanj district. The forest officials of both the districts, who are keeping a 24x7 track on the movement of the elephants, said the herd is likely to reach Betnoti in Mayurbhanj district by Saturday morning.

Presently, the herd was found at Kathpal forest of Balasore district, officials said. The herd from Dalma forest of Jharkhand had strayed into Mayurbhanj and later moved to Nilagiri forest of Balasore district five days back.

The herd, which was moving in Nilagiri range for three days, destroyed paddy crops on large tracts of land, said villagers. The herd is now likely to move through Betnoti, Baisinga, Rashgobindpur and Deuli routes of Mayurbhanj district and return to Jharkhand, said forest officials.

As per reports, the villagers are trying all means to prevent their crop lands from getting damaged by the elephants and are spending sleepless nights to guard their crops. The villagers burnt tyres and crackers to keep the pachyderms at bay.

Balasore DFO Biswaraj Panda said the herd is at Kathpal forest and will be reaching Mayurbhanj border by Saturday morning through Durgadevi forest. At least seven vehicles and more than 50 forest personnel are being used to drive away the elephants. Cracker, torches and other accessories are being used by the department to ensure that the elephants move in the designated path and this has yielded positive result.
“We hope that the herd will not stay for a longer time as the paddy is yet to ripen. Fortunately, no untoward incident has been reported,” he said.

Baripada DFO Swayam Mallik said a group of forest personnel has already been sent to Mayurbhanj border to watch the movement of the elephants.
 

