Measures for safety of elephants

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: In the wake of tragic death of elephants due to electrocution in Dhenkanal district, the Forest Department has issued a letter to Nesco authorities asking them to take necessary measures in elephant corridors and their movement areas to check such incidents in the future.

The Forest Department has directed Champua ranger and forester to identify the places where high tension live wires are sagging and dangling precariously and to inform the power distribution company so that precautionary measures can be taken. Electricity wires are sagging at several places in Champua range and experts are of the view that lack of coordination between forest and energy officials led to such a situation.

Champua Ranger Ghanashyam Barik said, the Department will hold meeting with Energy Department for immediate repair of sagging live wires.

Collector Ashish Thakre said they have directed Forest Department and distribution companies to take proper measures regarding the safety of animals.