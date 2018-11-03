Home States Odisha

Men’s Hockey World Cup: Tech-driven buses to be launched in Bhubaneswar

CRUT, the special purpose vehicle formed for pan-city public transport in the Capital, has decided to launch the smart bus service on November 6. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Men’s Hockey World Cup-208, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) is all set to launch a technology-driven citizen-friendly city bus service which will include a mobile application to help citizens and tourists book tickets and get information regarding locations of vehicles at the newly-built Bus Queue Shelters (BQSs).

The mobile app for the city bus service will be both in Android and iOS operating systems and a desktop variant to track the locations of nearby BQS and check arrival time of buses. 

The BQSs will also have advanced features like digital screens to display the bus route numbers and arrival time. The digital screens will also help passengers minimise their waiting time at bus stops, CRUT officials said. Around 100 BQSs are expected to be made operational prior to the Hockey World Cup which will kick off at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28. 

For the smart bus service, CRUT has already received 125 buses while another 75 will join the fleet shortly. The new buses are being inducted under the ambitious Bhubaneswar City Bus Modernisation Plan (BCBMP). 

The new city buses, besides having technology-driven features, will have intelligently designed urban features. The officials said bus operation along with the mobile app will be integrated with the command and control centre of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, commonly known as Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC). 

Using vehicle tracking system facility, the experts sitting at the BOC will monitor the bus services and also coordinate with the mobile App service.

Sources said another 100 BQSs will be set up in the City in the second phase. A total of 300 such facilities will come up in different phases. CRUT has also planned to introduce 90 electric buses and develop a special depot facility for their maintenance in the next phase. 

Smart service
CRUT has already received 125 buses while another 75 will join the fleet shortly
100 bus queue shelters (BQSs) are expected to be made operational prior to the Hockey World Cup
BQSs will have digital screens to display bus route numbers and arrival time
It has also been planned to introduce 90 electric buses and develop a special depot facility for their maintenance

