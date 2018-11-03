Home States Odisha

No evidence of more deaths in firecracker unit in Balipatna

The mutilated body of 35-year-old Laxmipriya Mishra was recovered from her house Mishra Sahi after the explosion on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a powerful explosion at an illegal firecracker unit in Balipatna claimed the life of a woman, police on Friday launched a search operation at the mishap site to ascertain whether the victim’s husband was also killed in the blast.

The mutilated body of 35-year-old Laxmipriya Mishra was recovered from her house Mishra Sahi after the explosion on Thursday. Laxmipriya was staying with her husband Gyanendra Mishra in the house for the last over five years. 

“So far, we have not received any evidence which can suggest that Gyanendra was present in the house during the blast,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said. According to eyewitnesses, Gyanendra was seen sobbing after the incident but later fled from the spot. 

Gyanendra’s father, Nrusingha Charan, was an expert in manufacturing firecrackers. He used to manufacture crackers by obtaining license. But when his sons took over, they started doing the business illegally, sources said. 

On the day, Balipatna police conducted raids at the houses of Gyanendra’s brothers and seized firecrackers illegally manufactured by them. The DCP said raids were conducted at some illegal firecracker manufacturing units in Jatni.

Illegal firecracker unit

