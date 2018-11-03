Home States Odisha

Odisha cabinet approves restructure of geologist cadre

 In a bid to provide safe drinking water in mining and inaccessible areas, the State Government has decided to restructure the geologist cadre of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS).

Published: 03rd November 2018 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to provide safe drinking water in mining and inaccessible areas, the State Government has decided to restructure the geologist cadre of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS).
A proposal in this regard was approved in the meeting of the State Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday. 

Odisha has a complex geological terrain having chronic water quality and scarcity issues. To address these issues through improved scientific input for exploration, monitoring, development and maintenance of water sources as well as the implementation of different recharge methods for sustainability, the Government has decided to restructure the geologist cadre of RWSS.

The base level posts have been upgraded from Class-II (Group B) to Class-I JB (Group A). The promotional hierarchy with appropriate pay band as per Seventh Pay Commission has been introduced to attract meritorious and talented candidates. After restructuring, the cadre strength will be raised from 19 to 39.

A proposal to restructure geologist cadre of the Directorate of Ground Water Development was also approved. Eight additional posts of geologists Group A, three posts of deputy directors, two posts of joint directors and one post additional director will be created to increase the cadre strength from 34 to 48.
The Cabinet also gave its nod to restructure the cadres of Odisha Welfare Service (OWS) and Odisha Subordinate Welfare Service (OSWS).  

The State Government has decided to restructure and rationalise the posts of WEOs and also increase the posts of supervisory cadre levels. Accordingly, each micro project agency will be strengthened by creation of an additional post of WEO and ADWO. Similarly, Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and sub-divisions will be provided an additional ADWO while in each ANWESHA district, a WEO will be posted at the district level for better supervision.

Besides, the State Government has decided that the loan of Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Limited in connection with mahua flower trade along with accrued interest totalling `36.39 crore will be converted into equities and share capital investment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp