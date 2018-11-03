Odisha cabinet approves restructure of geologist cadre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to provide safe drinking water in mining and inaccessible areas, the State Government has decided to restructure the geologist cadre of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS).

A proposal in this regard was approved in the meeting of the State Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday.

Odisha has a complex geological terrain having chronic water quality and scarcity issues. To address these issues through improved scientific input for exploration, monitoring, development and maintenance of water sources as well as the implementation of different recharge methods for sustainability, the Government has decided to restructure the geologist cadre of RWSS.

The base level posts have been upgraded from Class-II (Group B) to Class-I JB (Group A). The promotional hierarchy with appropriate pay band as per Seventh Pay Commission has been introduced to attract meritorious and talented candidates. After restructuring, the cadre strength will be raised from 19 to 39.

A proposal to restructure geologist cadre of the Directorate of Ground Water Development was also approved. Eight additional posts of geologists Group A, three posts of deputy directors, two posts of joint directors and one post additional director will be created to increase the cadre strength from 34 to 48.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to restructure the cadres of Odisha Welfare Service (OWS) and Odisha Subordinate Welfare Service (OSWS).

The State Government has decided to restructure and rationalise the posts of WEOs and also increase the posts of supervisory cadre levels. Accordingly, each micro project agency will be strengthened by creation of an additional post of WEO and ADWO. Similarly, Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and sub-divisions will be provided an additional ADWO while in each ANWESHA district, a WEO will be posted at the district level for better supervision.

Besides, the State Government has decided that the loan of Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Limited in connection with mahua flower trade along with accrued interest totalling `36.39 crore will be converted into equities and share capital investment.