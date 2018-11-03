Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Ekamra Sports Literary Fest

The first edition featured many eminent national and international athletes, players, coaches and sportswriters who shared their views in support of sports.

Published: 03rd November 2018 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tries his hand at hockey on the inagural day of Ekamra Sports Literary Festival | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the two-day Ekamra Sports Literary Festival and unveiled the covers of a Ready Reckoner on Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup and a sports magazine ‘Hockey Bites’ here on Friday.

The first edition featured many eminent national and international athletes, players, coaches and sportswriters who shared their views in support of sports.

Naveen said hosting the hockey World Cup in the Capital City is certainly a glory for us. It’s natural that there will be lot of writing on the event as well. “We welcome the finest minds in the world of sports to write, discuss and reveal their stories not only on hockey but also the entire realm of sports and games.” Ekamra Sports literary festival was organised by Sports and Youth Services department in collaboration with Emerging Sports.

Among others Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera, Padmashree Dilip Tirkey, former Indian World Cup Hockey gold winning team captain Ajit Pal Singh, Olympian swimmer Stephanie Rice, Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Dev and Emerging Sports Director Sundeep Misra were present. 

Sports and youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera said Odisha surprised the nation by adopting many innovative ideas to develop the State as the sports capital of India. In 2013, the State Government owned a professional field hockey team Kalinga Lancers and till date, this is the only professional hockey league team managed by a State Government in the country. The Lancers also brought the HIL title in the last edition, said Sports and Youth Services Department Secretary Vishal Dev.       

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp