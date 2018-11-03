Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Ekamra Sports Literary Fest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the two-day Ekamra Sports Literary Festival and unveiled the covers of a Ready Reckoner on Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup and a sports magazine ‘Hockey Bites’ here on Friday.

The first edition featured many eminent national and international athletes, players, coaches and sportswriters who shared their views in support of sports.

Naveen said hosting the hockey World Cup in the Capital City is certainly a glory for us. It’s natural that there will be lot of writing on the event as well. “We welcome the finest minds in the world of sports to write, discuss and reveal their stories not only on hockey but also the entire realm of sports and games.” Ekamra Sports literary festival was organised by Sports and Youth Services department in collaboration with Emerging Sports.

Among others Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera, Padmashree Dilip Tirkey, former Indian World Cup Hockey gold winning team captain Ajit Pal Singh, Olympian swimmer Stephanie Rice, Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Dev and Emerging Sports Director Sundeep Misra were present.

Sports and youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera said Odisha surprised the nation by adopting many innovative ideas to develop the State as the sports capital of India. In 2013, the State Government owned a professional field hockey team Kalinga Lancers and till date, this is the only professional hockey league team managed by a State Government in the country. The Lancers also brought the HIL title in the last edition, said Sports and Youth Services Department Secretary Vishal Dev.