Odisha High Court Bar suspends three lawyers, to continue strike

Published: 03rd November 2018 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Bar Association on Friday suspended three lawyers including two office bearers of BJD Legal Front for defying the ongoing cease-work agitation. 
The three dismissed lawyers are former High Court Bar Association vice-president Banshidhar Satpathy and BJD Legal Front convenor Milan Kanungo and adviser Asim Amitabh Das.

The High Court Bar Association has also issued a show-cause notice to Odisha State Bar Council Chairman Tahali Charan Mohanty on why he will not be removed from the lawyers’ body. 
“It was unanimously decided in the general body meeting to dismiss the three lawyers for repeatedly trying to sabotage the lawyers’ agitation which is continuing for the last 65 days demanding immediate arrest of the accused cops involved in the attack on one of our colleagues,” said secretary Satya Brata Mohanty. The resignation letter of Bansidhar Satapathy has been accepted, he said. 

The written clarification given earlier by the Bar Council Chairman was read out and after a thorough discussion, it was unanimously decided to issue show cause notice to him, Mohanty added. 
The Bar Association also decided to continue the cease-work agitation till November 9 as the hearing in the case will be conducted by the High Court on the same day.

Meanwhile, secretary of Criminal Courts’ Bar Association Pradeep Kumar Parida has served a legal notice on Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh seeking apology for giving false statement to media that he was present with other office bearers of different bar associations in a meeting with the police at Naraj Inspection Bungalow on October 31.

