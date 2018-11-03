Panel to check child marriages in Odisha   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has constituted a nine-member committee for implementation of the measures on the prohibition of child marriage which is still prevalent in many districts of Odisha.

The committee will be headed by Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development W&CD and Mission Shakti. Director of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Joint Secretary of Social Welfare, legal consultant of W&CD department and Chief of Field Office, Unicef, Odisha and others will be its members.

According to a notification of W&CD Department, the committee will review the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and Odisha Rules, 2009 and suggest suitable measures to check the social evil.

Sources said though Odisha ranks 13th among the States in the country with 21.3 per cent child marriages, eight districts reported more incidents of child marriages than the national average of 26.8 per cent.

As per the National Family Health Survey, Malkangiri tops the list with 39.3 per cent of child marriages followed by Nabarangpur with 37.9 per cent, Mayurbhanj 35 per cent, Koraput 34.7 per cent, Rayagada 34.4 per cent and Nayagarh with per cent.

According to the 2011 Census, of 59.09 lakh girls below 15 years of age in the State, as many as 41,700 have married. The legal age for marriage of the girls is 18 years.

To prevent child marriage, the State Government in August had asked district Collectors to include a campaign against child marriages while preparing Gram Panchayat Development Plan.