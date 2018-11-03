Home States Odisha

Panel to check child marriages in Odisha   

The State Government has constituted a nine-member committee for implementation of the measures on prohibition of child marriage which is still prevalent in many districts of Odisha. 

Published: 03rd November 2018 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Poster to create awareness against child marriage

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has constituted a nine-member committee for implementation of the measures on the prohibition of child marriage which is still prevalent in many districts of Odisha. 

The committee will be headed by Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development W&CD and Mission Shakti. Director of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Joint Secretary of Social Welfare, legal consultant of W&CD department and Chief of Field Office, Unicef, Odisha and others will be its members. 

According to a notification of W&CD Department, the committee will review the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and Odisha Rules, 2009 and suggest suitable measures to check the social evil. 
Sources said though Odisha ranks 13th among the States in the country with 21.3 per cent child marriages, eight districts reported more incidents of child marriages than the national average of 26.8 per cent.

As per the National Family Health Survey, Malkangiri tops the list with 39.3 per cent of child marriages followed by Nabarangpur with 37.9 per cent, Mayurbhanj 35 per cent, Koraput 34.7 per cent, Rayagada 34.4 per cent and Nayagarh with per cent. 

According to the 2011 Census, of 59.09 lakh girls below 15 years of age in the State, as many as 41,700 have married. The legal age for marriage of the girls is 18 years. 

To prevent child marriage, the State Government in August had asked district Collectors to include a campaign against child marriages while preparing Gram Panchayat Development Plan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp