River Kolab changing course due to illegal sand mining

AK Mishra

Express News Service

JEYPORE: Rampant illegal sand mining from river Kolab near Ghatbagara under Jeypore block and its smuggling to Andhra Pradesh has taken a toll on the river which has started changing its course.

According to sources, a contractor was granted lease for dredging small quantities of sand from Kolab for local use in 2017 for a period of five years. But the contractor has been allegedly extracting sand beyond the permissible limits and smuggling it to the neighbouring State. The locals claimed that the licence was issued without consulting the Forest and Environment Department. Besides, there was a nexus between revenue officials and the contractor.

Environment activists said regular extraction of sand has led to landslides and erosion of the embankments near Ghatbagara, Dangarpunsi and Khotalapadar. It has also caused diversion of the river’s path towards human settlements along its banks as natural replenishment of sand has failed.

The activists alleged that the contractor has been extracting huge quantities of sand using three excavators and transporting around 100 truckloads every day. Sand is transported to towns in Andhra Pradesh under the nose of the revenue officials, they claimed. The sources said one truckload of sand fetches at least `25,000 in Andhra Pradesh while it costs Rs 3,000 in the local market.

“Sand extraction should be stopped immediately to check the damage being done to the environment here,” said Narendra, a social activist of Kundra block. As the area does not have proper road connectivity, senior officials of the district hardly visit to take notice of the damage to the environment caused by illegal mining.

Environmentalists in Jeypore have been demanding that the district administration should order an inquiry into the matter. Contacted, officials of the Revenue Department said revenue inspectors of both Kundra and Jeypore areas have been asked to check illegal sand mining.