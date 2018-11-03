Three Odia boys face torture in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Three minor boys from Rahenmal village under Gudvella block in Balangir, who had gone to Tamil Nadu to work, have been detained and tortured by unidentified miscreants there.

The matter came to light after three other boys, who had also gone to the State along with them, managed to escape and narrated their ordeal before their parents. Family members of the boys met the Collector and SP on Friday and informed that they had received phone calls demanding `50,000 ransom to free the boys. They requested the officials to ensure safe return of the boys to Balangir.

Sources said a middleman took six minor boys to Tamil Nadu by promising them employment in a garment factory and good salary. He took them to Tiruppur in the State and there, some miscreants kept the boys under house arrest. Although three of them managed to escape, the rest could not.

District Labour Officer, Suresh Chandra Behera said the matter will be apprised to Tiruppur Collector for necessary action.