Tribal hostel of Tarlakota UGME School cries for attention

Broken beds, damaged ceiling and hanging electrical wires present the sorry state of the hostel of Tarlakota UGME School under Korunkunda block.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Broken beds, damaged ceiling and hanging electrical wires present the sorry state of the hostel of Tarlakota UGME School under Korunkunda block. The roof of the hostel, which houses 40 tribal boys, has developed wide cracks due to lack of maintenance and leaks heavily during monsoon. Almost all the doors and windows of the hostel are broken and hang from the hinges. While the cots have no mattresses or pillows, there is no security for the inmates on the campus. There is no electricity supply or proper drinking water facilities.

Even as the students have brought the matter to the notice of school authorities several times, no remedial step has been taken so far. Protesting the lack of basic facilities, the inmates left the hostel on Wednesday night to apprise the Collector of the sorry state of affairs. 

Seeing the students stand near Tarlakote in the night, locals informed the police and school authorities, who rushed to the spot and persuaded the students to return to the hostel. 

Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan, ITDA Project Director RK Gond and Korukonda Block Welfare Officer Prashant Kumar Bauri also met the students and held a discussion with them following which, the latter returned to the hostel. 

Korukonda Block Welfare Officer Prashant Kumar Bauri said a proposal for construction of a new hostel building is pending.

It may be mentioned that the school headmaster was suspended by the Collector and hostel cook disengaged for negligence in their duties recently. 

