Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s message to skilled hands

CUTTACK: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday urged budding entrepreneurs to leverage their support to the ecosystem created in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and enhance productivity of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in various sectors.

Attending a district level function organised by the MSME Ministry in collaboration with UCO Bank on the launching of campaign on ‘MSMEs support and Outreach’ programme, Pradhan felicitated six successful entrepreneurs of Cuttack district under Prime Minister MUDRA Yojana.

Besides, 10 beneficiaries were also provided financial assistance under UCO Trader and MUDRA schemes to start their business and become self-reliant. Among others, UCO Bank ED Charan Singh, MD, SECI Jatindra Nath Swain, GST & Central Excise Commissioner SG Dewalwar and MSME Director, Cuttack SK Sahoo were present.