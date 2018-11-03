Wall caves in, three hurt in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as three labourers sustained injuries after the wall of a bakery unit caved in at Paika Nagar here on Friday.

Locals and Fire Service personnel rescued the trapped labourers and rushed them to the hospital. Sources said some labourers were constructing a drain near the building which housed the bakery unit. The labourers had dug the four feet deep drain adjacent to the wall of the building.

While they were engaged in work on the day, the wall caved in and fell on them. The asbestos ceiling of the bakery unit also collapsed during the incident.