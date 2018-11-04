2 persons electrocuted  

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Two persons were electrocuted in a freak mishap at Semliguda on Saturday. The incident took place when Raghuram Disari, a tipper helper, was washing the vehicle in a spring at Semliguda-Damanjodi junction. A 33 KV live wire came in touch with the top of the vehicle when Disari lifted its hydraulic rack.

Laxman Jani, who was also cleaning his two-wheeler in the spring, rushed to help Disari and was electrocuted. The bodies were sent to Saheed Laxman Nayak MCH for postmortem. Receiving information, villagers blocked the NH-26 demanding compensation. The vehicle owner Nrusingha Dehra of Damanjodi and Southco authorities assured the agitators to pay `1.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased after which, the blockade was withdrawn.