6 inter-dist thieves nabbed

 Markatnagar police busted a six-member inter-district gang of thieves with the arrest of seven persons and recovery of stolen gold and silver items from their possession.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:05 PM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Markatnagar police busted a six-member inter-district gang of thieves with the arrest of seven persons and recovery of stolen gold and silver items from their possession. The arrested include five receivers while the seized items are 330 grams of gold ornaments and three kg silver ornaments besides `30,000 cash.

The arrested criminal duo are Sk. Sikandar (40) of Dilarpur, Meheboob Khan (22) of Mirzapatna in Kendrapara while the receivers are Ramakant Bai of Kabatabandha, Raju Satpate of Umapada in Jajpur, Ajay Sahoo of Nachipada in Kendrapara, Mahadev Kokuleof Jajpur Road and Prabin Kumar Gaekwad of Mangalabag Bania Sahi in Cuttack.

Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said, senior Civil Judge, Cuttack Hara Prasad Patnaik on September 22 had filed an FIR in Markatnagar police station alleging that some unknown miscreants had looted `50,000 by breaking open the grill of his house in CDA Sector-9.

During investigation, police came across the gang comprising Sk. Sikandar, Meheboob Khan, Babu, Tofani, Sajid and Anil of Kendrapara which was indulged in committing theft from houses at different places in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts by using a car and disposing of the stolen property to above receivers, the DCP informed.

