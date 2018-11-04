Home States Odisha

Agitation hits IMFA mines

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Mining activities in IMFA’s Mahagiri chromite mines at Kaliapani in the district were severely affected after workers launched an indefinite cease-work in front of the main gate on Saturday.Workers, under the banner of Sukinda Regions Chromites Khadan Mazdoor Sangha (SRCKMS), demanded safety of labourers in underground mining of IMFA Chromites.

“Three of our workers on duty sustained injuries due to mudslide in the mines two days back. As we are working in underground open chromite mines which is hazardous, we demand adequate safety to all labourers,” said an official of SRCKMS. They threatened to intensify their agitation if IMFA authorities fail to fulfil their demand.

Meanwhile, a joint team comprising the Deputy Director of Mining Safety and the Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur Road on Friday visited the mining sites to take stock of the situation. The team also directed IMFA management to stop mining activities in the specific area where the mishap took place.

Senior PR manager of IMFA Jaganmohan Mallik admitted that three workers had sustained minor injuries following the mishap, adding that their mines are equipped with facilities to deal with eventualities during operation.

