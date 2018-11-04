BJD team to probe municipality scam

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Under pressure from within and outside the party, the Jeypore unit of BJD led by former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda has formed a fact finding team to inquire into the alleged scam in distribution of shops under Jeypore Municipality in the last five years.As many as 21 former councillors of BJD and three from other parties had recently alleged before the Collector that large scale financial irregularities were committed by former vice-chairman of Jeypore Municipality SN Rath in collusion with some municipality employees.

They had tampered document related to tenders during distribution of shops owned by the civic body and supply of different materials to needy people by health wing of the municipality.

The councillors had demanded the Collector to order an inquiry into the matter and also sought Crime Branch probe as the municipality lost crores of rupees in the scam, which triggered internal bickering in the Jeypore unit of the ruling party. This also led to a tug of war between Nanda and Rath.

Subsequently, the Congress and BJP members demanded Vigilance inquiry into the matter and staged demonstration before the Vigilance SP office in Jeypore demanding immediate arrest of Rath and other municipality employees involved in the scam.

Senior BJD members, who are a part of the fact finding team, have been asked to inquire into the matter and submit a report. Meanwhile, Special Officer Divakar TS has been asked by the district administration to conduct an inquiry into the scam.