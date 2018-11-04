BMC expedites plastic ban

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expediting its crackdown on defaulters of plastic ban, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday seized 20 kg polythene bags and collected `7,000 as fine from traders.Deputy Commissioner of BMC, Srimanta Mishra said the enforcement drive of the corporation started on November 1 and so far they have collected `30,000 from various traders and vendors for not complying to the ban that has come into force from October 1.

Corporation officials said, on Saturday the special squad of North Zone in the city raided 62 shops and a number of other shops in South-East Zone. They seized 14 kg polythene bags during the raids, officials said. On Friday, BMC squads had seized 24 kg plastic and collected `13,700 fine from vendors.

The South East Zone enforcement team carried out enforcement from Kalpana Square to Rasulgarh Square and seized 13 kg polythene/plastic while the North Zone squad raided 32 places and collected `10,000 as fine and seized 7 kg of polythene and plastic.“The raids will continue on daily basis in each zone of BMC and fines will be collected by the special squads for proper enforcement of the ban,” the BMC Deputy Commissioner said.