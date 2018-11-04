Home States Odisha

BMC expedites plastic ban

Corporation officials said, on Saturday the special squad of North Zone in the city raided 62 shops and a number of other shops in South-East Zone.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expediting its crackdown on defaulters of plastic ban, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday seized 20 kg polythene bags and collected `7,000 as fine from traders.Deputy Commissioner of BMC, Srimanta Mishra said the enforcement drive of the corporation started on November 1 and so far they have collected `30,000 from various traders and vendors for not complying to the ban that has come into force from October 1.

Corporation officials said, on Saturday the special squad of North Zone in the city raided 62 shops and a number of other shops in South-East Zone. They seized 14 kg polythene bags during the raids, officials said. On Friday, BMC squads had seized 24 kg plastic and collected `13,700 fine from vendors.

The South East Zone enforcement team carried out enforcement from Kalpana Square to Rasulgarh Square and seized 13 kg polythene/plastic while the North Zone squad raided 32 places and collected `10,000 as fine and seized 7 kg of polythene and plastic.“The raids will continue on daily basis in each zone of BMC and fines will be collected by the special squads for proper enforcement of the ban,” the BMC Deputy Commissioner said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp