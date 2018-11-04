Home States Odisha

Cotton growers oppose new lint norm of CCI

Cotton millers of the district have opposed the fresh guidelines for procurement by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).

Published: 04th November 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Cotton millers of the district have opposed the fresh guidelines for procurement by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).Even as the CCI has increased minimum support price (MSP) of cotton by 30 per cent, it has also raised the lint percentage of the crop. Lint is separated from cotton seeds through ginning. The MSP of raw cotton has been increased from `4,350 per quintal to `5,540. Cotton crop arrives in the market for procurement from December to February. 

As per the new procurement norm, lint content of crops harvested in December should be 31.1 per cent (pc), 31.7 pc in January and 32.40 pc in February. However, district members of Cotton Association of Odisha said the lint percentage in cotton crops grown in Rayagada has been gradually declining for the last three years to 28-30 pc. "The quality of the lint and fibres varies greatly due to seasonal conditions during cultivation and the way the crop is handled after harvest," said B Laxman Rao, Rayagada representative of Cotton Association of Odisha.

The CCI purchases Fair Average Quality grade raw cotton from the farmers and gives it to ginning and pressing mills - selected through tender process - across Odisha to processes it into lint and cottonseed. CCI sources said if the crop does not meet the lint percentage, MSP cannot be assured.

"The present procurement guideline laid down by the CCI is not acceptable because the crop quality has been declining over the years," Rao said. Earlier, the ginning and cotton mill owners had proposed to the CCI to consider 31 pc lint, 3 pc trash and 9 pc moisture as a unit to procure cotton but it was turned down by the higher authorities of the corporation. 

Millers said there were no such conditions for cotton procurement earlier and the new norms will affect them as well as the farmers. As it is, ginning mill owners are getting 20 pc less ginning and pressing charges compared to other States, said Radha Krisha, a ginning mill owner here. There as 27 ginning and processing mills in Odisha and eight of them are in Rayagada. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp