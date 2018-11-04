Encroachments, illegal parking lead to traffic woes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Pedestrians and commuters on wheels are experiencing harrowing time on the major roads in the Millennium City due to haphazard parking and encroachment by vendors.The problem is acute on Mangalabag-SCB Medical College and Hospital stretch, Ranihat to Eats Chhak and from Eats Chhak to Canal Road. Even walking on these roads has become a life-risking affair.

While rampant encroachments by vendors have narrowed down the roads, illegal parking of vehicles including auto-rickshaws, has further congested the paths posing trouble for travellers, particularly emergency services like ambulances.Moreover, medicine stores and diagnostic centres occupy a major part of the roads by putting billboards and signboards while customers park vehicles haphazardly in front of shops, narrowing down the roads further.

“We are facing a lot of problems as encroachment and illegal parking have assumed serious proportions in different parts of the city. Even pedestrians are not spared of the traffic trauma,” said Pitambar Rout, a local resident.The commuters, on the other hand, blame lack of adequate parking space and poor traffic management system for congestion in the city.

The traffic personnel have closed their eyes to the chaos as the diagnostic centres and pathology labs bribe them on regular basis, locals alleged.Though a joint squad comprising traffic, Cuttack Municipal Corporation and Cuttack Development Authority is carrying out eviction drives to ease congestion on these roads, the vendors resurface after the matter settles down, it is alleged.Citizens have urged the administration for eviction of encroachments, illegal parking and streamlining of traffic on these important roads connecting the premier government-run hospital of the State.