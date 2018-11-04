Home States Odisha

Farmers march for price, pension and prestige

The farmers who started from Kuakhia have arrived at Nakhara and are scheduled to walk from there on Sunday morning.

Farmers under banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sanghthan marching towards Bhubaneswar on Saturday | biswanath swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Undeterred by police action at various places, thousands of farmers from several districts of the State are marching towards the State Capital on their eight-day ‘Jan Satyagraha Padayatra’ to press for their demands before the Government.The farmers, under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NKSS), are on Padayatra from two sides of the city and are expected to reach here on Monday. While one rally began from Kuakhia in Jajpur district, another started from Balugaon in Khurda district on October 29. Both rallies will merge in the Capital where the agitating farmers are scheduled to hold a protest meeting demanding fair price, pension and prestige.

NKSS State convener Akshay Kumar, who is leading the Padayatra from Pratap Nagari in Cuttack, said police have detained hundreds of activists at Kuakhia, Keonjhar, Baluagaon and other places and seized utensils used to cook food for the participants.

“Despite the illegal arrests by police thousands of farmers have participated. Police had to back off at some places following retaliation from the activists. It appears like a state of emergency the way police are arresting farmers and preventing them from joining the protest,” he pointed out.

The farmers who started from Kuakhia have arrived at Nakhara and are scheduled to walk from there on Sunday morning. Several other members of the organisation were prevented from proceeding to the Capital and taken into custody from different places across the State.

“The State Government is focusing on industrialisation at the cost of farming. As a sharecropper my future is uncertain. Neither we get fair price for our produce nor is there any pension scheme for farmers. How will we survive?” asked Ransingh Rout, a 63-year-old farmer from Badamba.

