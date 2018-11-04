Home States Odisha

Jasoda to help tranquillise Sundari

The elephant was kept in the forest range office at Purunakote after her arrival.

ANGUL: After unsuccessful attempts by forest officials to tranquillise tigress Sundari in Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR), Odisha Government has pressed an elephant into service to help in the tranquillisation process. Elephant Jasoda reached STR from Chandaka forest on Saturday to carry out the job.

The elephant was kept in the forest range office at Purunakote after her arrival. Her mental and physical conditions are being monitored because of change of climate. A doctor and a mahout are accompanying her. Wildlife scientist from Deradhun K Ramesh is likely to join the drive and the mission will begin on Sunday, sources said.

Satkosia wildlife division DFO Ramaswamy P said, “The elephant will be engaged in the tranquillisation process in Purunakote forest on Sunday. We are hopeful that with the help of the elephant, the teams will trace the tigress in Purunakote forest.

We have kept the enclosure ready at Raigoda where the tranquillised tigress will be shifted.” The tigress has become clever after one shot was fired at her in Asanbahal forest. She always remains inside the forest while the team is waiting for it to come to the plains to tranquillise her.

