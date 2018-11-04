Joint meet to check electrocution 

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Forest officials have identified 384 electric sagging points for immediate repair to check elephant electrocution in the district. Similarly, 507 transformers at low height have been identified for fencing. It was informed during a joint meeting of forest and Nesco authorities held at DFO office here on Saturday.

Intensive joint patrolling will be carried out from November 8 to 10 to take stock of the situation. A WhatsApp group has also been created to share realtime information on elephant movement, said DFO Santosh Joshi. Among others, Superintending Engineer of Nesco Narayan Dash, Executive Engineer Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, Assistant Conservator of Forest Manoranjan Mishra and other officials were present.