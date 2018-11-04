Lakhs throng pandals on last day of Puja

Home States Odisha

Lakhs of visitors thronged the colourful pandals on the last day of Laxmi Puja on Saturday here.

DHENKANAL: Lakhs of visitors thronged the colourful pandals on the last day of Laxmi Puja on Saturday here.Dhenkanal is famous for its Laxmi Puja, which, over the years, has become a grand affair. The eight km-stretch from Korian Bypass to College Chowk bypass has 38 pandals. Musical shows and melody programmes are the highlights of the festival which had started from October 24. 

With people thronging the town from other parts of the State and outside, traffic during the period comes to a standstill at prominent locations like Old Bus Stand, Mahavir Bazar and Baji Chowk.Another highlight of the festival is the national level Pallishree Mela, organised by ORMAS. This year, business worth `8.5 crore against `7 crore in 2017 was registered at the fair which concluded on Friday. 

Vendors and self-help groups from 14 States participated in the 10-day fair. 
A bamboo flower vendor from Uttar Pradesh, Prasad Singh, said he sold 500 pieces of flowers crafted on bamboo per day at the fair.Several food stalls selling the famous ‘Dhenkanal bara’ are a rage at the festival. The immersion ceremony is scheduled to be held on Sunday as per decision taken by the district administration and joint puja committee.

