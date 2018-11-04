Home States Odisha

Man rapes, kills woman over forest produce

Her body was found in the forest.

Published: 04th November 2018

Rape

The incident happened on December 2, 2007.

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A MAN was arrested by Chandahandi Police for allegedly raping and murdering a woman of Dahimal village in Chandahandi block.  Nabarangpur SP Bibekananda Sharma said on a tip-off, police nabbed Kamalsingh Majhi of the village on Friday.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to have committed the crime. On Monday, the 26-year-old woman had gone to nearby forest to collect non-timber forest produce but did not return home. Later, her family searched for her and informed the police.

Her body was found in the forest. A family member of the deceased suspected role of Kamalsingh in her murder as he saw nail injury marks on the body of the accused and reported it to police.  Kamalsingh said he had picked up a quarrel with the woman over collection of NTFP from the forest and to take revenge, he raped her and then strangulated her to death.

