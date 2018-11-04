Home States Odisha

‘Maoist’ banner threatens three MLAs  

 Police on Saturday recovered a banner allegedly written by Maoists, threatening  three MLAs of dire consequences in two districts.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Saturday recovered a banner allegedly written by Maoists, threatening  three MLAs of dire consequences in two districts. The handwritten banner did not mention names of the three MLAs but said they are from Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.The Maoist banner was found in Dadaralunda village in Ganjam district. Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy said, “We are looking into the veracity and genuineness of the Maoist poster. Police officials have been alerted and further investigation is on.”

Locals found the poster put up on a PMGSY information display board near the village pond, around 18 km from Bhanjanagar, and informed police. The poster warned death punishment to three MLAs alleging that they were police informers. As per reports, Bhanjanagar was a safe haven for the rebels, but after the arrest of Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda, Naxal activities have been curbed. 

The SP said security personnel have been rushed to the place from where the handwritten banner was recovered. Since the banner did not mention any specific Maoist unit or division, the police suspected it could be fake.

The recovery of the “Maoist” banner followed the killing of two political leaders - a sitting and a former MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) - near Araku in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by the red rebels on September 23.“We have already provided security to some of the MLAs in the district after the incident in Andhra Pradesh,” police said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp