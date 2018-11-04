‘Maoist’ banner threatens three MLAs  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Saturday recovered a banner allegedly written by Maoists, threatening three MLAs of dire consequences in two districts. The handwritten banner did not mention names of the three MLAs but said they are from Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.The Maoist banner was found in Dadaralunda village in Ganjam district. Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy said, “We are looking into the veracity and genuineness of the Maoist poster. Police officials have been alerted and further investigation is on.”

Locals found the poster put up on a PMGSY information display board near the village pond, around 18 km from Bhanjanagar, and informed police. The poster warned death punishment to three MLAs alleging that they were police informers. As per reports, Bhanjanagar was a safe haven for the rebels, but after the arrest of Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda, Naxal activities have been curbed.

The SP said security personnel have been rushed to the place from where the handwritten banner was recovered. Since the banner did not mention any specific Maoist unit or division, the police suspected it could be fake.

The recovery of the “Maoist” banner followed the killing of two political leaders - a sitting and a former MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) - near Araku in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by the red rebels on September 23.“We have already provided security to some of the MLAs in the district after the incident in Andhra Pradesh,” police said.