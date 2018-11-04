Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited special function on Vig Awareness Week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) organised a special function at its headquarters here recently to mark Vigilance Awareness Week. Energy Secretary and CMD OPTCL Hemant Sharma was the chief guest of the event while Central Range IG, Cuttack, Soumendra Priyadarshi was the guest ofhonour.

The dignitaries said institutional mechanisms like CBI, CVC and enforcement agencies alone cannot curb corruption. “The ordinary citizen has to play a great role in eradicating corruption,” they said. Officials said to get the works done in short time, the citizens, in some cases, have also prompted bribe.

But, it is time to fight corruption, they added. To observe Vigilance Awareness Week, OPTCL also organised debate and essay competitions among school and college students and its employees. The winners were awarded.