Plaint against school teacher  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Parents of a minor girl and school authorities lodged a complaint with Chandrasekharpur Police against a teacher alleging harassment. The teacher of a private school is accused of touching a minor girl student inappropriately in the institute a few days back. The girl had informed her parents about her ordeal and they in turn apprised the school authorities.

They approached police seeking action in this regard. Another student of the school also accused the teacher of harassing her.“We checked the CCTV footage and found that the teacher had touched a student inappropriately.

The teacher, who had joined about two months back, will not be allowed to work here again,” the school’s officials told the newspaper.“A search operation has been launched and he will be nabbed soon,” IIC Deepak Kumar Mishra said.