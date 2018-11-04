Potters keep Diwali tradition alive  

Raj Kumar Sharma By

Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: AT the verandah of their house in Kumbharpada, Pramod Rana and his two minor sons are busy collecting clay diyas that they had arranged in neat rows to dry. The boys carefully place the diyas between layers of hay in gunny bags as Pramod would sell them in the main market in Jharsuguda from Sunday.

Their neighbours, Ghanashyam and his wife are busy colouring large diyas in bright synthetic colours in an attempt to make them attractive. In Kumbharpada, the ‘Festival of Lamps’ means business for these potter families. The onslaught of fancy Chinese lights might have brought their business down but many of the families continue making diyas and cracker pots to keep the tradition alive. Even children are involved in making diyas, cracker pots and other decorative items that brighten homes in Diwali.

Pramod recalled how his parents were able to sustain themselves by just making diyas throughout the year. “Today, it is difficult to make much profit from the profession. Hence, we work as daily labourers in other seasons. Earlier, people used just diyas to decorate their houses in Diwali but today, Chinese lights are much in demand and only a few diyas are used,” he said.

Ghanashyam said as diyas are considered mandatory for Diwali celebrations, people use them but Chinese lights have clearly taken over the traditional lamps. To make the diyas attractive, potters have started painting and colouring them in bright hues. They said in the last two decades, their business has dropped by 60 per cent. The potters added that the tradition of making clay diyas will soon vanish if the State Government does not come forward to help them.