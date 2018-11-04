Home States Odisha

Potters keep Diwali tradition alive  

Their neighbours, Ghanashyam and his wife are busy colouring large diyas in bright synthetic colours in an attempt to make them attractive.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

A potter at work in Kumbharpada | Express

By Raj Kumar Sharma
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: AT the verandah of their house in Kumbharpada, Pramod Rana and his two minor sons are busy collecting clay diyas that they had arranged in neat rows to dry. The boys carefully place the diyas between layers of hay in gunny bags as Pramod would sell them in the main market in Jharsuguda from Sunday.

Their neighbours, Ghanashyam and his wife are busy colouring large diyas in bright synthetic colours in an attempt to make them attractive. In Kumbharpada, the ‘Festival of Lamps’ means business for these potter families. The onslaught of fancy Chinese lights might have brought their business down but many of the families continue making diyas and cracker pots to keep the tradition alive. Even children are involved in making diyas, cracker pots and other decorative items that brighten homes in Diwali.

Pramod recalled how his parents were able to sustain themselves by just making diyas throughout the year. “Today, it is difficult to make much profit from the profession. Hence, we work as daily labourers in other seasons. Earlier, people used just diyas to decorate their houses in Diwali but today, Chinese lights are much in demand and only a few diyas are used,” he said. 

Ghanashyam said as diyas are considered mandatory for Diwali celebrations, people use them but Chinese lights have clearly taken over the traditional lamps. To make the diyas attractive, potters have started painting and colouring them in bright hues. They said in the last two decades, their business has dropped by 60 per cent. The potters added that the tradition of making clay diyas will soon vanish if the State Government does not come forward to help them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp