Rs 34 crore sanctioned for college facelift

The State Government has sanctioned `34 crore for Narasingha Choudhury  Autonomous College in the district to give it a facelift ahead of  its platinum jubilee in 2020.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The State Government has sanctioned `34 crore for Narasingha Choudhury  Autonomous College in the district to give it a facelift ahead of  its platinum jubilee in 2020.The amount will be spent on upgrading the infrastructure of the oldest Government college of the district which was established before Independence.

The funds will be spent within two years on renovating the college. Of the total `34 crore, `12.24 crore will be spent in the first phase on upgrading the institution’s infrastructure. The balance amount has been earmarked for execution of alteration, beautification and civil works in the second phase.

“The State Government has sanctioned `12.24 crore for the first phase of the renovation project. The amount will be utilised on development of infrastructure like classrooms, library, auditorium, connectivity, canteen and an alumni association,” said a district level official.

A master plan has been prepared by the district administration for the purpose. It envisages developing over 68,000 sq ft of the college, construction of 7,200 sq ft concrete road on the campus, construction of new smart classrooms, an alumni building and new hostels for both boys and girls. Besides, the college canteen too would be renovated and the library digitised.

