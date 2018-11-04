Run for Ayurveda today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Hepatobiliary Disorders at Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Ministry of AYUSH is all set to organise ‘Run for Ayurveda’ on Sunday, the eve of Ayurveda Day.The marathon will start from Forest Park at 6 am and participants will return to the same place via Rajmahal Square and Master Canteen.

The institute has planned a mega celebration of Dhanwantari Jayanti as part of Ayurveda Day on Monday. A public awareness lecture and free diabetes camp will be organised on the occasion.“This is the third time that Ayurveda Day is being celebrated after Ministry of AYUSH announced it in 2016. The initiative will not only encourage practitioners and students of Ayurveda but also spread awareness in the society about the strengths of the ancient medicine practice,” said Dr MM Padhi, member of Scientific Advisory Board.

More than 1,000 people including celebrities, students, sports personalities, researchers, medical officers, bureaucrats and elected people’s representatives are expected to participate in the marathon. Central Ayurveda Research Institute for Hepatobiliary Disorders, one among 32 premier institutions in the field of Ayurveda, has been conducting clinical research on various disorders prevalent in the State.

Director, Dr Jayram Hazra said besides research, the institute has been providing healthcare services through both outpatient and in-patient departments. “We have been conducting outreach activities in remote tribal pockets, slums and suburban areas along with the mobile healthcare programme in the State,” he said.